Oh Boy, Post Malone Is Performing With The Red Hot Chili Peppers At The Grammys

The Grammys! It’s music’s biggest night! One of the awards show’s missions has always been to bring together different generations of stars, to unite our cultural divides and bridge gaps. And this year, they’ll do that by bringing together two of our greatest historical exemplars of half-rapping stoned-dirtbag questionable-facial-hair whiteboy blues. That’s right: Post Malone will perform with the Red Hot Chili Peppers!

Post Malone (who is up for four Grammys, including Album Of The Year) recently performed with Aerosmith (and 21 Savage) at the VMAs. Everybody loved that, right? That was a great moment? Yes? No? Meanwhile, the Chili Peppers are veterans at this whole cross-generational Grammy stunt-performance game. In 1993, they did “Give It Away” with George Clinton & The P-Funk All-Stars on the big show. This time, they’ll be George Clinton, and Post Malone will be the Red Hot Chili Peppers! Oh, the inexorable march of progress!

Look, if nothing else, this Post Malone/Chili Peppers performance will work as a fascinating then-and-now look at the evolution of tattoo culture. Also, there is at least a 5% chance that Post Malone will wear a sock over his dick.

Other performers on this year’s show will include Kacey Musgraves, Cardi B, and Janelle Monaé, and Alicia Keys is the host. It’ll air 2/8 on CBS.