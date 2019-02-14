Lizzo – “Cuz I Love You” Video

Lizzo, the enormously charismatic Minneapolis-based singer and rapper, is about ready to become a star. She’ll release her new album Cuz I Love You this spring, and first single “Juice” was a giddy, funky disco jam. Lizzo made a great impression performing that song on a couple of TV shows. And now she’s come out with a new song that shows a completely different side of her.

“Cuz I Love You,” the album’s title track, is a grand and stormy old-school soul ballad that builds up to some absolutely furious singing. It’s a raw, emotive song, and Lizzo sells every bit of it, hitting tremendous notes over big, crashing crescendoes. But it also gives her a little bit of room to rap, which helps add shape and dimension to the song. Still, the thing you need to hear happens at the end of the song, when that singing voice hits a whole new gear. When she does that live, it is going to fuck people up.

The video comes from director Quinn Wilson, who also did the “Juice” video. The stately black-and-white clip shows Lizzo putting her all into a performance of the song, doing it in some kind of glammed-out church in front of an audience of expressionless dudes. By the end of the song, she’s reduced all of them to tears. See if she does the same to you. Check out the video below.

Cuz I Love You is out 4/19 on Warner Bros.