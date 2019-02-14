Holy Ghost! – “Epton On Broadway (Part I & Part II)”

Holy Ghost! have put out a new track called “Epton On Broadway (Part I & Part II),” which features backing vocals from Sinkane. The duo, comprised of Nick Millhiser and Alex Frankel, are releasing their third record later this year on West End Records. Holy Ghost! are also set to head out on tour later this spring.

The six-minute track opens with some layered computerized tones, and then rips into this funky sway of a piano groove. Frankel says in a press release that the song is “a choose your own adventure.” Here he is with more details on what that means:

But to me: The verses are lamenting the end of a really fun era—“All my favorite places closed”—“nostalgia for the laughs and the afterglow”—“making eyes with youth” etc…. But the chorus addresses that we all actually want something less immediately entertaining but ultimately, well ideally, more sustainably fun. Sheesh. When you start talking about fun in relationship to sustainability you know you’re well into your thirties… so be it.

Listen to “Epton On Broadway (Part I & Part II)” below.

TOUR DATES:

04/26 San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

04/27 Los Angeles, CA @ Globe Theatre

05/03 Washington, DC @ U Street Music Hall

05/09 Guadalajara, Mexico @ Corona Capital at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez

“Epton On Broadway (Part I & Part II)” is out now.