Cardi B & Bruno Mars – “Please Me”

The 24K Magic hit “Finesse” really came alive with the Cardi B-assisted remix last year. The two pop stars had to cancel their tour together last Fall because of Cardi’s pregnancy, but tonight, they meet again on a new track, “Please Me.” Last year, Cardi released Invasion Of Privacy, one of the best albums of 2018. She followed up with the single “Money.”

Mars’ 24K Magic came out back in 2016. Cardi B and Bruno Mars teased tonight’s release with an Instagram post. “Ok so I’m back from retirement to announce I have a brand new song coming out Friday at midnight with @brunomars,” Cardi wrote. Listen to “Please Me” below.