Hether Fortune – “Sister”

Last year, the Oakland punk band Wax Idols went on an indefinite hiatus, which has allowed its leader Hether Fortune to focus on her own material, which so far had just amounted to a couple of stray singles released in 2017. She’s been performing live solo for a bit now, though, and has been working on new songs, the first of which she’s sharing today.

Her new track, “Sister,” is full of simmering gothic grit, sounding like an outtake from EMA’s Past Life Martyred Saints. Two guitars and some feedback intertwine to create a backing on top of which Fortune wails about escaping from “dusty roads” and “mud-soaked pickups” that builds up to a powerful conclusion: “I’m your sister/ And I’ll raise hell if it’ll get you through,” she sings. “I’m your sister/ And I’ll kill any motherfucker if you need me to.”

Listen below.

“Sister” is out now.