Eminently Quotable Vince Staples Says Pizza Is Disgusting, Raf Simons Is A Dickhead, And Jussie Smollett Was “Just Running A Little Scam”

It is well known that Vince Staples doesn’t mince words. He returned last November with his clever, jarring EP, FM!. A few months prior, he launched a campaign on GoFundMe promising to “shut the fuck up forever,” followed by a single called “Get The Fuck Off My Dick.” Today, Staples sat down with GQ for the most entertaining interview since Quincy Jones’ circuit last year.

Throughout the interview, Staples shared blunt opinions on topics ranging from fashion to his fanbase. The interviewer begins by complimenting Staples’ sweater and asking him if he’s sad about Raf Simons leaving Calvin Klein. “I don’t care about him,” Staples responds. “I’m not a big fan of [Raf Simons]. They’re not what they create. They can create whatever but I can think they’re dickheads.”

He’s also not a big fan of pizza: “Pizza’s disgusting…I don’t want to kill myself, I’m cool. If you have to go to sleep after you eat something, you shouldn’t be eating it.”

GQ later mentions Barack Obama wearing a bomber jacket at a recent Duke-UNC game. “It just had a number on it. People are easily pleased nowadays. What am I supposed to say? He had on a black bomber jacket and they had the number 44 on the sleeve. What the fuck do that mean,” Staples retorts. “Rag & Bone is worse than Uniqlo.”

“Ah, man, free the Juice Man. He’s just running a little scam,” Staples says on Empire star Jussie Smollett’s staged hate crime. “Shit, the fact he feels like he has to do that says more about this world and less about him. Because nobody wants to do that. Hopefully he don’t get time because police are smoking people, falsifying police reports, and they get to go home so let my boy go home.”

When questioned about Tristan Thompson cheating on Khloe Kardashian, Staples doesn’t entertain the subject: “I think everybody who is obsessed with that on the internet is a loser. I really think that they’re lame as fuck. I think everyone involved is a fucking loser. I think the journalists are fucking losers. I think the people who are making jokes out of people’s lives are all fucking losers because they know who they do that shit to.”

On performing, Staples sizes up his audience candidly: “They want the same thing from everybody’s show: 30 seconds on Instagram and a T-shirt to wear later.” He says he wishes his fans wouldn’t idolize him: “I think everyone is the same, we all on the same path of life and one day you’re gonna fucking die, you gonna stink, and they put embalming fluid in you, and you might come back as a pony or something. But until then it’s like, everyone’s pretty even.”

“I’m for sure not going to be doing this shit forever. Why would I? It’s a scam,” Staples says. “You can only get so far [with hip-hop]. Jay-Z and Puffy make their money from business ventures more than they did from music. So why would I do this forever?”

