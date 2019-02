Now that Panda Bear’s latest solo project, Buoys, is in the rearview, the next Animal Collective member is stepping up to the plate. Avey Tare, aka Dave Portner, announced his new album, Cows On Hourglass Pond, at the end of January with “Saturdays (Again).”

Today he’s sharing another new track from it, “Taken Boy,” ahead of its release at the end of March. “Taken Boy” is warped and hypnotic, two warbling keys serving as the through-line for Portner’s gracefully undulating composition. “Will it always be what we think it should be? Will reality still mystery?” he asks during it.

Listen below.

TOUR DATES:

03/21 Knoxville, TX @ Big Ears Festival

03/28 Asheville, NC @ The Mothlight

03/29 Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar

03/30 Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA

04/01 Brooklyn, NY @ Market Hotel

04/02 Burlington, VT @ ArtsRiot

04/04 Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern

04/05 Detroit, MI @ Deluxx Fluxx

04/06 Chicago, IL @ Co Prosperity Sphere

04/07 St. Paul, MN @ Amsterdam Bar & Grill

04/11 Seattle, WA @ Neumos

04/12 Portland, OR @ Holocene

04/13 Arcata, CA @ The Miniplex in Richard’s Goat Tavern & Tearoom

04/15 San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

04/16 Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo

04/17 Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole

04/19 Dallas, TX @ Club Dada

04/20 Austin, TX @ Antone’s Nightclub

04/22 New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa

04/23 Tallahassee, FL @ The Wilbury

04/24 Orlando, FL @ Will’s Pub

04/25 Tampa, FL @ The Crowbar

Cows On Hourglass Pond is out 3/22 via Domino. Pre-order it here.