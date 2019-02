Last year, the Baltimore hardcore group War On Women released their sophomore album, Capture The Flag, the latest in a line of music stretching back to their formation in 2011 that’s built around incendiary hooks and radical politics.

Today, they’re releasing a brand new one-off track called “The Ash Is Not The End” as part of Adult Swim’s singles series. It’s a ferocious blend of energy and noise that makes it feel like the revolution is just around the corner. “It’s all just a matter of time,” goes the chorus, amid blasting drums and slicing guitars.

Listen below.