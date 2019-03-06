Penelope Isles – “Chlorine”

UK-based indie rock quartet Penelope Isles are out with a new track this week called “Chlorine.” Last week, we premiered a live recording of “Gnarbone,” which already felt like an exciting reimagining of some of indie-rock’s most legible motifs. As if that innovating spirit wasn’t enough to pique your interest, the group really proved themselves by somehow managing to extend a four minute song into nine ultra-luxurious minutes that never lost our attention or sacrificed melodic complexity.

“Chlorine” takes that sense of ingenuity and runs with it. Sweltering guitars scorch the earth, and evoke a certain aura that Kevin Parker might jocundly arrange. While summery synths and keys frolic in spaces left between the drum line and spiraling vocals, the riff phrases communicate nearly as much warmth and meaning as the lyrics do. The track ends with some cute, child-like clapping noises that you might have heard at a summer camp talent show.

Listen to “Chlorine” below.

Until The Tide Creeps In is out later this year on Bella Union. “Chlorine” is available for purchase on limited edition 7″ vinyl, and on streaming services.