Seattle’s Versing have released “Offering,” the second single from their forthcoming album 10000. Last month, we premiered the lead single and video for “Tethered,” a track that starts off laid-back and cool but results in some scorching guitar soloing.

“Offering” is a more dissonant track that leans into a heavy feedback loop. It swallows most of the instrumentation throughout the first half of the song, just barely allowing the vocals to escape its gyrating fuzz. Even the chorus seems to spiral out and collapse in on itself — the screaming feedback operates like a double-edged sword that both sustains and decays the overall sound.

Here’s frontman Daniel Salas with more on the duality of “Offering”:

We use a lot of feedback on our songs, but I think that’s one of the more deliberately musical uses we’ve found for it. It’s a fantastical song about traveling through a mystical portal to stop an encroaching force of evil, and the feedback is like the whirring sound the portal makes. Really it’s about making the ultimate sacrifice for the benefit of others, and thinking about what you’d want to be remembered for after you die.

Listen to “Offering” and check out Versing tour dates below.

TOUR DATES:

05/02 Seattle, WA @ Chop Suey

05/03 Vancouver, BC @ Static Jupiter

05/06 Reno, NV @ Holland Project

05/08 San Diego, CA @ Whistle Stop

05/09 Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo

05/11 Oakland, CA @ Octopus Literary Salon

10000 is out 5/3 on Hardly Art. Pre-order it here.