Watch Weyes Blood Perform New Song “Something To Believe” At Midwinter

So far Weyes Blood has shared two studio recordings from her new album Titanic Rising, “Andromeda” and “Everyday.” But a third song from the album quietly made its way into the world last month. On 2/17, Natalie Mering and her band performed at Midwinter, a Chicago festival organized by Pitchfork and the Art Institute Of Chicago. It was Weyes Blood’s first public performance in almost six months, and included the debut of new music.

“Something To Believe” is the sort of lush and meditative ’70s folk-pop ballad Mering made her name on. It finds her applying her strong and expressive alto to a series of evocative lyrics. The one that leaps out at you right away is, “I’ve got a case of the empties,” but you get the fullest expression of that voice when the chorus hits and she soars into, “I just lay down and cry/ The waters don’t really go by me.” Mering introduced the performance in her best NPR DJ voice: “Good evening. We’re Weyes Blood, and we’ve got some new songs tonight.”

Pro footage of the “Something To Believe” performance has made it online today. Watch below, and stick around for a performance of “Be Free” from 2016’s Front Row Seat To Earth if you please.

Titanic Rising is out 4/5 on Sub Pop.