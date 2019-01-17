Santa Monica’s Natalie Mering records ’70s-indebted psych-folk as Weyes Blood. Today, she shares her first new material since 2016’s album Front Row Seat To Earth. A twangy slide guitar plays around a spaced-out synthscape on “Andromeda.” It’s a love song about finding a relationship that withstands modern distractions and unrealistic expectations. Mering sings, “Love is calling / It’s time to let it through / Find a love that will make you / I dare you to try.” Listen to “Andromeda” below.

TOUR DATES:

04/01 – Fresno, CA @ Strummers

04/02 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Atrium at The Catalyst

04/03 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Velvet Jones

04/04 – Los Angeles, CA @ Masonic Lodge

Weyes Blood’s new album is out some time this Spring.