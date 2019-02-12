Weyes Blood – “Everyday” Video

Last month, we got our first taste of new Weyes Blood music since 2016’s Front Row Seat To Earth with “Andromeda.” Today, Natalie Mering is announcing her next album, Titanic Rising, which is her first for Sub Pop Records. It comes out in April, and today she’s releasing a new single from it, “Everyday,” with a killer music video.

The song itself is a baroque pop jaunt, and it pairs nicely with the video, which was directed by Mering herself. It takes place at a very ’70s cabin in the woods, and it begins with stereotypical scenes of teenage rebellion — smoking weed and playing spin-the-bottle and dancing around carelessly to old records. It’s beautifully shot! But I spent the first two minutes thinking, If everyone doesn’t get brutally murdered I’m going to be disappointed. I wasn’t disappointed.

Watch and listen and get all the album details below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “A Lot’s Gonna Change”

02 “Andromeda”

03 “Everyday”

04 “Something To Believe”

05 “Titanic Rising”

06 “Movies”

07 “Mirror Forever”

08 “Wild Time”

09 “Picture Me Better”

10 “Nearer To Thee”

Titanic Rising is out 4/5 via Sub Pop Records. Pre-order it here.