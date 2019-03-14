These New Puritans – “Where The Trees Are On Fire” Video

Next week, These New Puritans are releasing their first album in six years, Inside The Rose, the follow-up to 2013’s Field Of Reeds. They started sharing tracks from it last fall, with “Into The Fire,” and we’ve gotten two more singles from it in the last couple months, the album’s title track and “Anti-Gravity.”

Today, the UK art-rockers are sharing another one, a crooning slow-burn called “Where The Trees Are On Fire” that picks up into sparkling ornateness in its back half. It comes attached to a video that finds the band piecing through reflections and darkness in an abandoned building.

Watch and listen below.

Inside The Rose is out 3/22. Pre-order it here.