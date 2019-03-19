The Cranberries – “Wake Me When It’s Over”

Next month, the Cranberries will be releasing their final album, In The End. Due to the death of lead singer Dolores O’Riordan last year, the remaining group members announced plans to disband once In The End has been released. Today, in the lead up, the band has shared the new record’s second single, “Wake Me When It’s Over.”

Like the rest of the songs on In The End, the new track still features O’Riordan’s sly, impassioned vocals. “This was a song Dolores had been working on for a little while,” Cranberries lead guitarist Noel Hogan explains. “It’s a fun song to play and it’s bright and quite uplifting. It’s very much a classic Dolores song with a soft verse and a massive chorus.”

“Wake Me When It’s Over” follows the first single, “All Over Now,” which was accompanied by a joint statement by the surviving Cranberries members. In part, it explained their decision to release In The End with permission from O’Riordan’s family.

Listen to “Wake Me When It’s Over” below.

In The End is out 4/26 via BMG. Pre-order it here.