Morrissey – “Morning Starship” (Feat. Ed Droste) (Jobriath Cover)

In a couple of months, former Smiths frontman and future Broadway star Morrissey is releasing a covers album called California Son. It’ll feature renditions of songs by Bob Dylan, Joni Mitchell, Dionne Warwick, Phil Ochs, Carly Simon, Melanie, Buffy Sainte Marie, and more, and it’ll also feature musicians like Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong, the Regrettes’ Lydia Night, Broken Social Scene’s Ariel Engle, Young The Giant’s Sameer Gadhia, and Petra Haden.

We’ve already heard Morrissey and LP (aka Laura Pergolizzi)’s take on Roy Orbison’s “It’s Over.” Today, Moz has shared his version of “Morning Starship,” a 1973 song by American glam rocker Bruce Wayne Campbell, aka Jobriath, who was the first openly gay artist to be signed to a major label and who died of AIDS in 1983. Listen to Morrissey’s cover, which features Grizzly Bear’s Ed Droste, below.

California Son is out 5/24 via BMG.