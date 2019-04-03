YG Pays Tribute To Nipsey Hussle, Delays Album Planned For Next Week

Today, YG joined the friends and artists paying tribute to Nipsey Hussle, who was fatally shot outside his Marathon Clothing Company store in Hyde Park a few days ago. “I took so long to post you kuz I Kant believe this shit, I don’t wanna believe this shit,” YG wrote on Instagram. “I’m not never accepting it. IDGAF what nobody say. It wasn’t yo time to go I’m lost homie.”

YG and Nipsey Hussle were fellow LA natives, friends, and frequent collaborators. They worked together throughout their career on songs like “FDT (Fuck Donald Trump)” in 2016 and “Last Time That I Checc’d” from Nipsey Hussle’s 2018 debut studio album, Victory Lap.

YG later tweeted that he was planning to release a surprise album on 4/12, but is now pushing it to May: “Now that we gotta deal with Big bro goin to heaven I will not drop the album this month.”

Read YG’s full statement below.

Lost for words kuz i got so many of em

We went thru so much shit together tryna make it out of LA with this rap shit, But we always got thru it then talked about it & after we talked. We laughed! You was a real big bro to me no kap.

YOU 1 OF A KIND!

I took so long to post you kuz I Kant believe this shit, I don’t wanna believe this shit. I’m not never accepting it.

IDGAF what nobody say. It wasn’t yo time to go

I’m lost homie. We had so much shit in the works. TV shows that was being written, A album “2 OF AMERIKKKAZ MOST WANTED” that we tried to work on twice but it never got done, If niggaz know NIP then Niggaz know bro got his own recording process. He rather start doin musik at 10am

But we was 4sho gone do it 1 day, damn bro I’m sick. The shit we had is forever bro!

THE WORLD DIDNT KNOW WHAT THEY HAD TILL YOU WAS GONE

I BEEN KNEW! @nipseyhussle