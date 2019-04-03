Kanye West’s Kids Pranked Him By Pretending Kim Kardashian Had Died

It’s been a big week for questionable pranks! On April Fools Day, Justin Bieber announced that his new wife Hailey (née Baldwin) was pregnant. She wasn’t. Today, Kim Kardashian West told Elle that her kids, North and Saint, rang in the month with a fake death. North orchestrated a prank that involved covering Kim in ketchup (blood) and instructing Saint to fake-cry and scream “Mommy’s dead!”

Kanye was unamused, calling the set-up “not funny” and “a bad prank.” Kim, on the other hand, admired the teamwork that went into it. “I completely understand and I agree [with Kanye]. But it did make me a little impressed that they planned something together, and they were getting along and having fun as a team,” she said. Read the full quote below.

I do worry about them getting along, because for my sisters and I, we were just so close growing up and obviously still are. And I want them to be, too! But they’re starting to get closer now that she can include him in her jokes. She roped him into an April Fool’s prank yesterday that was ridiculous. She took ketchup into my bathroom, and she begged me to let her spread it on me, and on the bathroom, as if it was like a bad scary movie. Then she asked me to lie down. I thought she was just playing, maybe that she was going to say I was hurt. No. She taught Saint how to fake-cry—she showed him how to do it!—and then she told him to scream “Mommy’s dead!” Kanye ran upstairs and he was like, “Kids, this is not funny. This is not a good prank.” I completely understand and I agree. But it did make me a little impressed that they planned something together, and they were getting along and having fun as a team.

In a few weeks, Kanye will hold a “Sunday Service” at Coachella. The festival’s co-founder Paul Tollett spoke to Billboard today and revealed more details about the event. It will start at 9 AM on a hillside inside the Coachella campground area that they are calling “The Mountain.”

“It’s challenging for us because we’ve never done this before,” Tollett said. “It was suggested, ‘Why don’t we try this in camping, since it’s in the morning and all the other campers are already there?’ Other people going to the show can come early, if they want [and they’ll be allowed in].”

Tollett added that there will be shuttles running early in the morning to transport fans to the site. Anyone with a Coachella ticket can attend. “There’s been some sacrifices for us to make this happen,” he says. “It might be hard for the industry to call us to buy tickets because I have to make sure Kanye fans are there.”

Earlier this year, Kanye pulled out of headlining Coachella because promoter Goldenvoice wouldn’t let him build a giant dome for his performance. Hopefully he likes the mountain!