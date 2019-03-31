Kanye West Bringing “Sunday Service” To Coachella 2019

Earlier this year, Kanye West pulled out of headlining Coachella after a stage setup dispute. But today, he announced that he will be bringing his “Sunday Service” to this year’s festival for a 9 AM performance. Kanye has been bringing musicians and choirs together to perform these weekly “inspirational jam sessions” since January.

Kanye made the Coachella announcement at today’s Sunday Service. Coachella confirmed and shared the news in a tweet: “Kanye West’s Sunday Service on Easter, Weekend 2.”

Yesterday, we learned that he’ll have prominent screen time, including regular “into-the-camera confessionals,” on the upcoming season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which premieres tonight. Big month for Kanye! Watch him make his Coachella announcement below.