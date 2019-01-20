Kanye West has been keeping us on our toes waiting for his much-anticipated new album Yandhi. Its release was initially announced for September and then postponed to Black Friday. He did not release it in November and the album has been postponed indefinitely. But today, we hear a new song. Kanye debuted “We’ll Find A Way” at his most recent Sunday Service, an “inspirational jam session” that features choir renditions of classic Kanye songs.

“Poop scoops” and sister-in-law lust are notably absent from this single. The choir also performed “Violent Crimes,” “Lift Yourself,” “I Wonder,” and Michael Jackson’s “Will You Be There.” Kanye lent his own vocals to “Ghost Town” from ye. “Don’t it feel good to know you can never be canceled,” he said during the song’s outro. “They say, ‘You can’t do this. You can’t do that, you’ll lose your career,’ but I’m still here.”

David Letterman, who reportedly interviewed Kanye for an upcoming episode of his Netflix talk show My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, attended the event. Check out the new song and full service below.