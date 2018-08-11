Kanye West – “XTCY”

Kanye West has had a busy few days. Two nights ago, he sat down with his old frenemy Jimmy Kimmel to talk about Donald Trump, bipolar disorder, PornHub, and, uh, “breaking the fucking simulation.” Last night, Donald Trump himself, apparently pleased with the interview, took to Twitter to thank Kanye personally for the support. And today, out of nowhere, Kanye has shared a brand new song with the world.

“XTCY,” Kanye’s first new song since the five Wyoming albums — Pusha-T’s Daytona, Kanye’s Ye, Kanye and Kid Cudi’s Kids See Ghosts, Nas’ Nasir, and Teyana Taylor’s K.T.S.E. — is called “XTCY.” DJ and producer Clark Kent posted the track to Twitter, writing, “Sitting in the studio with my man Kanye West and he said… ‘Clark, let that new “XTCY” joint go!!!'” Kanye retweeted it.

The song’s cover art is a photo of the five Kardashian-Jenner sisters from Kylie’s recent 21st birthday party, and Kanye references them in the track. “You got sick thoughts? I got more of ‘em,” he raps in the opening lines over a chopped up soul sample and the sounds of women moaning. “You got a sister-in-law you would smash? I got four of ‘em.” Listen below and download it here.