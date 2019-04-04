Schoolboy Q – “CHopstix” (Feat. Travis Scott)

Last month Schoolboy Q released a new single called “Numb Numb Juice.” The track follows his Blank Face LP, which came out about three years ago. He debuted a new Travis Scott collab, “Chopstix,” a few weeks back on Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show. Today, he releases the studio version. Travis’ autotuned, slightly ominous (a la Astroworld) influence sets the mood for Schoolboy to play around with.

Schoolboy planned to delay the song’s release due to Nipsey Hussle’s death earlier this week, writing on Instagram, “Nobody should be putting nothing out this week. I’m not putting out music tomorrow — it’s not cool.” YG shared a similar sentiment yesterday about a surprise single. But despite Schoolboy’s intentions, Spotify shared the single today. You can listen to it below.