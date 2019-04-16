Erin Durant – “Highway Blue”

Erin Durant is a fresh name in the folk music scene. The New York-via-New Orleans artist makes breezy, romantic songs that boast the vocal effervescence of Regina Spektor with the rootsy introspection of Julie Byrne. Durant already has one full-length under her belt, 2016’s Blueberry Mountain. Today, she’s sharing a new track from her upcoming sophomore album Islands, produced by Kyp Malone of TV On The Radio.

“Highway Blue” tells a wistful story accentuated by warm piano and percussion. “And if I could go back to any day/ I would make sure to take a photograph of you in this space,” Durant sings. Speaking personally, she provides this brief insight into the song: “For me, ‘Highway Blue’ looks at the space of what’s left when someone is gone.”

Listen below along with prior single “Take A Load Off.”

TRACKLIST:

01 “Rising Sun”

02 “Highway Blue”

03 “Sand Dunes”

04 “Good Ol Night”

05 “Take A Load Off”

06 “Winterlude”

07 “Islands”

08 “Another Town”

Islands is out 6/21 via Keeled Scales. Pre-order it here.