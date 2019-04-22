Nightjacket – “You’re Trying Too Hard”

LA-based shoegazey pop band Nightjacket make dreamy, lovesick jams for nocturnal settings. Appropriately enough, their debut album, which is arriving soon, is titled Beauty In The Dark. The songs were inspired by the rocky path of a long-distance relationship between LA and Berlin that frontwoman Holland Belle was ensconsed in during recording of Beauty.

Today, the band is sharing one of the songs from the album, “You’re Trying Too Hard.” Wailing, MBV-ish analog synths headline the track, followed by Belle’s sultry, melancholic delivery. “If you want to know/ The ruse is up it’s clear we see through you,” Belle sings. “It’s nothing that new/ We can’t compete it’s all about you.”

For Belle, “You’re Trying To Hard” is an ode to boundary pushing: “Sometimes, the harder the push, the further you‘ll run. And ‘You’re Trying Too Hard’ is our sly little nod to that; to that love that was sweet until it pushed so hard it went off the edge.”

Listen to “You’re Trying Too Hard” below.

TRACKLIST

01 “I Can’t Believe”

02 “Pink And Yellow Roses”

03 “You’re Trying Too Hard”

04 “Touch Me With Your Lies”

05 “Hand On My Heart”

06 “Burn It From Your Mind”

07 “Fall On Me Now”

08 “Waking Up With You”

09 “It’s The End”

10 “C’mon, Can You See Me?”

TOUR DATES

04/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Troubadour

05/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ Bootleg Theater

05/11 – Tijuana, Mexico @ Moustache Bar

Beauty In The Dark is out 5/31. Pre-order it here.