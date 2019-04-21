During their Coachella set last night, Tame Impala brought out ASAP Rocky to perform two songs. They played ASAP’s 2018 single “Sundress,” which samples Tame Impala’s “Why Won’t You Make Up Your Mind?” Tame and ASAP also performed “LSD” from ASAP’s 2015 album At.Long.Last.A$AP.

ASAP’s most recent full-length, Testing, came out last May. Tame Impala released Currents in 2015, and they’re coming out with a new album soon. So far, they’ve released “Patience” and “Borderline” from the forthcoming release. Watch Tame Impala and ASAP Rocky perform “LSD” below.