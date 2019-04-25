Open Mike Eagle & MF Doom – “Police Myself” Video

Baron Vaughn and Open Mike Eagle have a new Comedy Central show focused on social commentary called The New Negroes premiered last week. Every episode ends with an original song and video by Open Mike Eagle and one other artist. Last week we were treated to a song with Danny Brown, “Unfiltered.” The end of the latest episode yields “Police Myself” featuring MF Doom.

“Police Myself” follows a day in the life of Open Mike Eagle while a tiny cop in his head makes decisions for him about how he should act in response to racial profiling and microaggresions. When the cop escapes OME’s head, MF Doom comes in for a verse.

Speaking about the inspiration behind the video, Eagle has this to say:

The theme of the episode is criminality and we made a song and video outlining the idea of “double consciousness” where one has to be aware of their own internal experience but also aware of how others perceive them. For black Americans and other marginalized people around the world that perception can be the difference between life and death.

Watch “Police Myself” below.

The New Negroes airs Fridays at 11PM on Comedy Central.