King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard – “The Bird Song”

Australian psych-rock boys King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard are releasing a new album, Fishing For Fishies, at the end of the week. We’ve heard three songs from it already — the title track, “Boogieman Sam,” and “Planet B” — and today they’re sharing a fourth, “The Bird Song.” It’s a warped and groovy track centered around heady comparisons of progress: “To a bird, what’s a plane?/ A shiny flying elephant/ To a tree, what’s a house?/ Is that even relevant?” they ask on it. Listen below.

Fishing For Fishies is out 4/26 on ATO Records/Fontana North.