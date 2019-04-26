Bruce Springsteen – “Hello Sunshine”

Since ending his year-long stint on Broadway, rumors have swirled around what could possibly be next for Bruce Springsteen. After releasing a Netflix special and live album based on the show’s soundtrack, it was thought that maybe he’d tour or release new music with the E Street Band. Springsteen denied those rumors, and that’s because earlier today, the king announced a new solo album called Western Stars. Lucky for us, we get a first look at his new material as he’s just released the album’s lead single, “Hello Sunshine.”

The album is expected in June, and will make for his 19th studio LP. This will also be Springsteen’s first release since 2014’s High Hopes, and signals a change of pace for the Jersey legend. Drawing inspiration from the acid-tinged pop that echoed throughout Laurel Canyon, this album still takes on themes he’s best known for according to the press release. Track titles like “Somewhere North of Nashville” and “Tucson Train” indicate a still very fervent infatuation with an Americana aesthetic, but with more cinematic and luscious instrumentals.

Listen to “Hello Sunshine” below.

Western Stars is out 6/14 on Columbia.