Titus Andronicus – “Tumult Around The World”

Last year, Titus Andronicus came out with their fifth LP, A Productive Cough, their A Reductive Scoff mixtape, and a surprise Halloween EP. This year, they’re keeping up the momentum with their forthcoming studio album, An Obelisk, produced by rock legend Bob Mould.

The band leaned into their rougher side with the lead single, “(I Blame) Society.” And today, they share the album closer, “Tumult Around The World.” The song serves as a resolution to the previously released track. It’s a rousing call for unity and care in an increasingly divided world.

“It’s so hard to stop the stream of spoilers these days,” Patrick Stickles explains in a statement. “It should not be terribly surprising to anyone that we must each strive to shatter the illusion of individuation so that we might offer greater empathy and understanding to our whole human family, united as we are in our common struggle, and even if it is, well, I don’t want to wait til the record comes out to tell everybody.”

Listen to "Tumult Around The World" below.

TOUR DATES

06/21 – Brooklyn, NY @ Rough Trade (Record Release Show) [SOLD OUT]

07/23 – Washington, DC @ Comet Ping Pong [SOLD OUT]

07/26 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle (MRG30 Festival) [SOLD OUT]

07/27 – Fredericksburg, VA @ Fredericksburg All Ages

07/28 – Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA [SOLD OUT]

07/12-15 – Vancouver, BC @ Westward Music Festival

An Obelisk is out 6/21 via Merge. Pre-order it here.

