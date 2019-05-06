Brijean – “Show And Tell” Video

If you’ve recently seen Toro y Moi, U.S. Girls, or Poolside live, chances are you’ve also seen Brijean Murphy rocking out on the congas. The jazz-infused percussionist has played with a lot of other acts, and now she’s announcing the release of her own debut EP Walkie Talkie this June. Today, Brijean has also shared the project’s first single, “Show And Tell,” along with a music video.

The track opens up with a pulsating bass line accented by dripping chimes. A funky melody on a keyed instrument gives way to a fun, disco feel as an intense conga section rises and maintains throughout. The video is bizarre, as an older gentleman who could be Mr. Clean’s mafioso brother sans earring uses an elliptical in a living room. A woman walks into the room, turns on the light, and begins reading with a cup of tea. Brijean is singing along, swaying on the TV screen through what looks like a ’50s Twilight Zone filter. Suddenly, a spotlight is on Mr. Clean’s brother. It goes on like this until a disco ball appears, dialing up the funk.

Check out “Show And Tell” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Intro”

02 “Like You Do”

03 “Fundi”

04 “Drive Slow”

05 “Show And Tell”

06 “Stretch First”

07 “Walkie Talkie”

08 “Meet Me After Dark”

Walkie Talkie is out 6/28 on Native Cat Recordings.