Sebadoh – “Sunshine” Video

Sebadoh are nearing the release of their first album in six years, Act Surprised. The indie greats have been promoting it with a run of singles including “Celebrate The Void,” “Stunned,” and “Raging River.” Today we hear a fourth preview in the form of “Sunshine” and its video. According to Lou Barlow, the song is “about going inside. Giving up, for the moment, on finding answers in nature or social rituals. Going inside, where I feel safe, and finding strength in intimacy.” Check it out below.

Act Surprised is out 5/24 on Dangerbird. Pre-order or pre-save it here.