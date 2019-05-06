Madonna is releasing her new album, Madame X, next month. She’s put out “Medellín” and “I Rise” from it so far and performed the former live for the first time at the Billboard Music Awards last week.

Today, the pop star is announcing a fall tour in support of the new album that will find her playing some of the smallest venues of her career. The intimate performances will take place in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Boston, Philadelphia, and Miami Beach. So far, only dates for NYC, Chicago, and LA have been announced, but the others are forthcoming and will take place this year. She’ll also head to Europe next year in Lisbon, London, and Paris.

Check out the dates below.

TOUR DATES:

09/12 New York, NY @ BAM Howard Gilman Opera House

09/14 New York, NY @ BAM Howard Gilman Opera House

09/15 New York, NY @ BAM Howard Gilman Opera House

09/17 New York, NY @ BAM Howard Gilman Opera House

09/19 New York, NY @ BAM Howard Gilman Opera House

09/21 New York, NY @ BAM Howard Gilman Opera House

09/22 New York, NY @ BAM Howard Gilman Opera House

10/15 Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

10/16 Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

10/17 Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

10/21 Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

11/12 Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

11/13 Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

11/14 Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

11/16 Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

11/17 Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

Madame X is out 6/14 via Live Nation/Interscope/Maverick.