Gemma – “‘Til We Lose The Feeling”

In a few weeks, Gemma are releasing their new album, Feeling’s Not A Tempo, the follow-up to their 2015 debut As Ever. We’ve heard “Only One” and “Miss U” from it so far, and today the New York City duo are sharing another track, “‘Til We Lose The Feeling,” a busy track about shaking off the bad and embracing the good. “I’m stuck on you ’til we lose that feeling/ We won’t get through since we weren’t living,” Felicia Douglass sings on it. “I’ll wait for you, ’til we lose the feeling.”

“I like the idea of saving someone no matter how big or small the situation,” Douglass said in a brief essay for The Talkhouse. “It could be a friend convincing you to go out when you’re feeling sad, or sharing an incredible few minutes or even hours on a dance floor. Dance is an important form of expression for me and as a result I’ve come to appreciate getting fully wrapped up in a song. Movement is self healing.”

Listen to it below.

Feeling’s Not A Tempo is out 5/31 via Double Double Whammy. Pre-order it here.