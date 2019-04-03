Gemma – “Miss U”

At the end of next month, Gemma are releasing their sophomore album, the follow-up to 2015’s As Ever. The NYC duo, made up of Felicia Douglass and Erik Gundel, have shared one track from it already, “Only One,” and today they’re putting out another one, “Miss U.”

It opens with a vocal sample about being overwhelmed, and the whole song acts as a struggle to shake all of that weight off. “It’s so silly in its simplicity/ It’s just been something that I’ve been meaning to get out,” Douglass chants towards the end of it. Her voice sounds absolutely magical here — the way she slips in and around all of these different attitudes: defiance and vulnerability and humor and resolution. The song is conversational but direct, and the twinkling fervor that Douglass and Gundel build up around those threads of thought is dreamy but solid.

““Miss U” is a euphoric breakdown. If I close my eyes this song takes place above the clouds. Sometimes when you’re trying to get over someone your brain catapults you into a dream state to cope and it’s not better or worse,” Douglass said in a statement to Brooklyn Vegan. “There’s a standard protocol to be strong and not look back but in real life that can take a while. This is about that contemplative journey, hopping between conflicting states of mind.”

Listen below.

Feeling’s Not A Tempo is out 5/31 via Double Double Whammy. Pre-order it here.