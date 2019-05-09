TENGGER – “See”

TENNGER is Mongolian for “unlimited expanse of sky,” and it’s also the name of a Pan-Asian musical family embarking on lavish spatial explorations through song. The group is coming out with a new album new month called Spiritual 2, and last month we premiered a music video for its dazed-out lead single “High.” Today we get to hear a new another hypnotic new track.

“See” is an expansive five-minute foray into a reverberant yet reverent wilderness. It feels infinite and all-consuming, its trance-like drones transportive yet familiar. There’s a haunting emptiness to it that’s only resolved with warbling synth tones and a quiet, choir-like warm vocalization in the foreground. It’s chill-inducing, and brings just enough psychedelia to feel simultaneously otherworldly yet grounded.

Listen to “See” below.

<a href="http://tenggerbbib.bandcamp.com/album/spiritual-2-pre-order" target="_blank">Spiritual 2 (PRE-ORDER) by TENGGER</a>

Spiritual 2 is out 6/7 via Beyond Beyond Is Beyond. Pre-order it here.