Rapsody – “Phylicia” (Feat. Buddy)

Yesterday was Mother’s Day, so if you didn’t call your mother, you can have fun feeling ashamed all day today. Rapsody remembered. Over the weekend, the North Carolina rapper released “Phylicia,” a new song dedicated to her mother. It’s nice.

Rapsody has made her name making warm, pleasant, everyday-wisdom rap music. We last year from her a few months ago, when she came out with the J. Cole collab “Sojourner.” “Phylicia” appears to be a complete one-off, and it features a hook from Buddy, the Compton rapper who released the very good album Harlan & Alondra last year. The song’s pretty, organic beat comes from 9th Wonder, the former Little Brother member and veteran producer who has worked with Rapsody a bunch of time over the years.

“Phylicia” is a simple and pleasant song all about Rapsody’s mother — about how pretty all Rapsody’s friends thought she was, about the advice she gave Rapsody, about how much Rapsody loves coming home to see her. It’s not gutpunch emotional like Tupac Shakur’s “Dear Mama,” but it’s every bit as loving. Check it out below, via 2 Dope Boyz.

Rapsody’s most recent album Laila’s Wisdom is out now on Jamla/Roc Nation.