Ryan Pollie – “Getting Clean”

LA singer-songwriter Ryan Pollie (fka Los Angeles Police Department) has a self-titled full-length out this Friday via ANTI-. The indie folk artist has shared three album singles so far, “Aim Slow,” “Get Better Soon” and “Raincoat.” Today, Pollie has shared one last single before his album is out in the world.

“Getting Clean” is a rustic piece of country-slanted folk. The guitars twang with heartland melancholy. The track appears to concern Pollie bidding farewell to a lover. “Tired of your basement I’m like a wishing well/ Know I wish you well when I move on,” he sings. “No matter where I’m stationed I’ll think of all your love/ The cactus-patterned rug that we slept on.”

Listen to “Getting Clean” below.

Ryan Pollie is out 5/17 via ANTI-. Pre-order it here.