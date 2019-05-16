Mick Jagger Dances Again As The Rolling Stones Announce Rescheduled North American Tour Dates

Not even heart surgery will stop the Rolling Stones. Last year, the Stones announced an American stadium tour, which was originally set to kick off on April at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium. But then the band had to postpone that tour, and they had to do it for a very good reason: Mick Jagger needed surgery to replace a valve in his heart. So in April, the band announced that they would still tour North America but that they’d have to reschedule it. In a statement at the time, Jagger said, “I’m devastated for having to postpone the tour, but I will be working very hard to be back on stage as soon as I can.” He wasn’t lying. A month and a half later, Jagger is good to go, and the Stones have rescheduled those dates.

Yesterday, Jagger posted a video of himself dancing on Instagram. From all appearances, he’s back to full health, doing that Jagger shimmy-shake-strut thing a whole lot better than you or I ever could. He’s in a dance studio, which is sort of charming. He’s dancing to “Techno Fan,” a 2011 song from the UK rock band the Wombats, which is also sort of charming. Again, this is a month and a half after heart surgery. Mick Jagger is 75 years old. It shouldn’t be this easy. And yet. Here’s the video of Jagger dancing:

Today, a day after Jagger posted that video, the Stones announced their rescheduled North American tour. They only pushed it back a couple of months. The tour is now set to open 6/21 at Chicago’s Soldier Field. The Stones will play Houston the night after Jagger turns 76. Here are the dates:

TOUR DATES:

6/21 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field

6/25 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field

6/29 – Barrie, ON @ Burl’s Creek

7/03 – Washington, DC @ FedExField

7/07 – Foxboro, MA @ Gillette Stadium

7/14 – New Orleans, LA @ Mercedes-Benz Superdome

7/19 – Jacksonville, FL @ TIAA Bank Field

7/23 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field

7/27 – Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium

8/01 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

8/05 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

8/10 – Denver, CO @ Broncos Stadium at Mile High

8/14 – Seattle, WA @ CenturyLink Field

8/18 – Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s®️ Stadium

8/22 – Pasadena, CA @ The Rose Bowl

8/26 – Glendale, AZ @ State Farm Stadium

8/31 – Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium