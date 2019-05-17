The Hives – “I’m Alive”

The Hives are alive. Today, the Swedish garage-rockers are back with “I’m Alive,” their first new song in four years. Produced by Barkmarket’s Dave Sardy, the track will be featured on a double A-side 7″ released by Jack White’s Third Man Records this summer.

“I’m Alive’ is a song about crawling up from under a rock and obliterating all resistance that sounds like crawling up from under a rock and obliterating all resistance because it is a band crawling up from under a rock and obliterating all resistance,” frontman frontman Pelle Almqvist says in a press release. “Use it in your own life to help you obliterate your own resistance!”

The Hives’ last album, Lex Hives, came out in 2012. There’s still no concrete news on a follow-up, but a press release urges the world to “stay tuned for news on first new album in seven years.” Currently, the band are on tour with Swedish punk band Refused. Listen to “I’m Alive” below.