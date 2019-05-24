Ed Sheeran – “Cross Me” (Feat. Chance The Rapper & PnB Rock)

Initially, we thought the release of “I Don’t Care,” the blockbuster duet between mega stars Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber, meant new a new project from the latter. However, earlier this morning, the former announced he’d be releasing an album of collaborations appropriately titled No.6 Collaborations Project. And now Sheeran has shared the album’s second single. It’s called “Cross Me” and features Chance The Rapper and PnB Rock.

Just from the titles of the two singles, I’m catching a fiery Reputation comeuppance vibe. Who could have possibly scorned Mr. Sheeran, though? With song titles like “Way To Break My Heart” and “Remember The Name,” the album is shaping up to depict some sort of disdain — though probably not of a romantic nature considering Sheeran just got married.

The new album is a follow up to his 2011 project, aptly titled No.5 Collaborations Project. As for the other artists behind “Cross Me,” Chance is also releasing a new album this July, and PnB Rock just dropped one called TrapStar Turnt PopStar. Maybe this song will make that transformation official?

Check out “Cross Me” below.

No.6 Collaborations Project is out 7/12 via Atlantic.