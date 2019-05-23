Steve Lacy – “Hate CD”

Steve Lacy has been in the game for what feels like forever, but he’s just getting around to releasing his first proper full-length album. Apollo XXI is out tomorrow. The California-based musician has shared “N Side” and “Outro Freestyle” from it already, and just a few hours before the whole thing’s out for real, Lacy’s releasing another new track called “Hate CD.”

It’s sadly not about an utter disdain for compact discs — bring ‘em back! Instead, the “CD” of its title refers to “coming down,” which Lacy sings about hating over a great mix of guitars that stick out at all different angles.

Listen to it below.

Apollo XXI is out 5/24 via 3QTR. Pre-order it here.