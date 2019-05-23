Yhung T.O. – “Ooh Child / Some Day” Video

Yhung T.O. is a bright rap potential, and a member of the group SOB x RBE. This year, SOB x RBE released their Roll The Dice EP with Marshmello and their surprise album with Hit-Boy, Family Not A Group. Today, Yhung T.O. shares a solo video for “Ooh Child/Some Day.”

The video is pretty standard as far as rap videos go. Dripping in jewels, Yhung T.O. raps around a pool. The instrumentation is so clean, and at the end of the chorus there’s this trickle down synth that feels like it’s going down your spine.

Check out the video for “Ooh Child/Some Day” below.