Livestream The Cure’s Disintegration 30th Anniversary Concert In Sydney

The Cure have been riding the nostalgia wave pretty hard as of late. On top of headlining the upcoming Pasadena Daydream Festival, their induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and announcing a “dark” and “fucking great” new album — they’re also celebrating the 30-year anniversary of Disintegration.

Earlier this month, the band announced that they would be performing a five-night run of shows at Sydney’s Vivid LIVE festival in celebration of that anniversary. That residency began last week and wraps up today. They’ve been playing the album in full, including some B-sides that they’d never played before.

Today’s grand finale will be livestreamed on Facebook and YouTube. Watch it below starting at 6AM ET (or for those Down Under, 8PM AEST).

The Cure also have plans to bring Disintegration to the US, but until then, check out the live stream here.