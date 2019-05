Following a host of guest feature spots this year, Gucci Mane has just released a new song, “Love Thru The Computer” featuring Justin Bieber. Bieber recently collaborated with Ed Sheeran and announced his own deodorant.

“Love Thru The Computer” is like the 2019 version of Britney Spears’ 1999 song “E-mail My Heart” or Soulja Boy’s 2008 song “Kiss Me Thru The Phone,” but still feels pretty outdated. “You can meet me on my laptop,” Bieber sings for the chorus. Listen to it below.