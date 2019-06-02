Watch Pom Pom Squad Cover Weezer’s “Undone (The Sweater Song)”

Pom Pom Squad just released “Heavy Heavy,” the lead single from an upcoming EP, and we called it one of the week’s best songs. But Mia Berrin’s band is still pretty new, so they have plenty of room in their setlist for other artists’ songs, too.

Last night Pom Pom Squad played a hometown show at Brooklyn Bazaar — decked out in cheerleader attire, naturally. During the set, they covered Weezer’s Blue Album classic “Undone (The Sweater Song).”

Not long ago Steady Holiday recorded a cover of “Holiday” from the same LP. People have been covering Weezer for years, but it seems to have ramped up now that Weezer themselves have become something of a cover band.

Watch Pom Pom Squad’s “Undone” cover below.

The only right and natural thing now is for Rivers Cuomo to kick out his own version of “Heavy Heavy.”