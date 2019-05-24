Pom Pom Squad – “Heavy Heavy”

Pom Pom Squad are a New York City band fronted by Mia Berrin. They have an EP, 2017’s Hate It Here, to their name so far, and later this year they’re putting out another one. Today, they’re sharing its lead single, “Heavy Heavy,” a mess of tangled guitars and a snarling outlook. It’s about feeling so empty you feel full of it, and Berrin’s lyrics spill over into chaotic, knotted screams: “It’s getting heavy, heavy/ Telling everybody that I’m fine,” she sings towards the end. “I’m feeling heavy, heavy/ Does it mean I wanna fucking die?” Listen below.

<a href="http://pompomsquad.bandcamp.com/track/heavy-heavy-single" target="_blank">Heavy Heavy (single) by Pom Pom Squad</a>

“Heavy Heavy” is out now.