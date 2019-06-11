Watch Bill Callahan Perform 2 New Songs In Studio For KUTX

Bill Callahan’s new album, Shepherd In A Sheepskin Vest, is officially out on Friday, though the beloved musician has been doling it out in parts over the last few weeks, and the whole thing is streaming elsewhere. (It made our 50 Best Albums Of 2019 So Far list that came out earlier today.)

Callahan hasn’t played live since the album was announced, though — his official tour kicks off in a few days. But last week he stopped by Texas radio station KUTV for a live session where he played two Shepherd In A Sheepskin Vest songs, “Watch Me Get Married” and “The Ballad Of The Hulk,” alongside his live band. Check out the videos below.

Shepherd In A Sheepskin Vest is out 6/14 on Drag City.