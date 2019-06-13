The Family Daptone – “Hey Brother (Do Unto Others)”

Daptone Records is celebrating a milestone by releasing their 100th 45rpm vinyl pressing, dubbed Daptone’s 100TH 45: The Daptone Family. The label has been home to many icons, such as the late Charles Bradley and Sharon Jones. Today, they’re sharing the A-side, a song called “Hey Brother (Do Unto Others)” honoring the life of some of its musicians.

The song was written by reggae group the Frightnrs and released on their last LP, Nothing More to Say. However, right before the album’s release in 2015, the band’s singer Dan Klein passed away following a battle with ALS. As the label explains in the YouTube description, “we felt it to be a fitting tribute as well as an ideal composition to re-imagine as a soulful collaboration between all of our dynamic vocalists.” Thus, performing on the track alongside the late Bradley and Jones are Saun & Starr, the Frightnrs, James Hunter, Naomi Shelton, Duke Amayo, and Lee Fields, backed instrumentally by members of the Dap-Kings and Menahan Street Band.

Listen to “Hey Brother (Do Unto Others)” below, and stick around for the B-side, “Soul Fugue” by the 100 Knights Orchestra.

Daptone’s 100TH 45: The Daptone Family will be available 6/28. Pre-order the vinyl here.