SUPEREGO is a five-piece group from Fremantle, Australia. The collective, comprised of producers, rappers, singers, and multi-instrumentalists, had been releasing tunes on SoundCloud under the name POW! Negro. With a brand new name, they’re ready to head in a different direction, and today are sharing their first single, “Caller ID.”

This new wave is more drum-heavy — teetering on, but not crossing, the line into R&B. It feels like a collage, as the electronica takes up the majority of the surface sound while the top-line melody dabbles with jazz. There’s a hearty sax solo, but in the melodic construction, the drums do most of the propelling. The accompanying visual is also a collage of sorts — depicting the group leaving a party and somehow ending up inside of a ribcage with a giant heart. It ends with one of the members being submerged in a tub with black water.

Here’s what the band had to say about the track:

“Caller ID” speaks to the inner turmoil we face when dealing with feelings of inadequacy, helplessness and self loathing; the results of the dichotomy between the masks we wear, so as not to burden those around us, and our own internal grief.

