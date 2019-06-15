Taylor Swift Played The Stonewall Inn Last Night

Taylor Swift made a surprise appearance at New York City’s iconic gay bar the Stonewall Inn last night for an acoustic performance of her 1989 single “Shake It Off.” Modern Family actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson was headlining AEG and the Stonewall Inn’s pride celebration to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising.

“I heard that this is Jesse’s favorite song to do at karaoke,” Taylor said before inviting Ferguson back to the stage to sing “Shake It Off” with her. “So if there’s anything you feel like you want to jump in on, if there’s like, your part that you’re really good at, then, just sing, dance, just be yourself. This is a really safe space.”

Yesterday, Swift released her new song “You Need To Calm Down,” the latest single from her upcoming album Lover. “You just need to take several seats and then try to restore the peace/ And control your urges to scream about all the people you hate/ Cause shade never made anybody less gay,” she sings on the track.

Earlier this month, Swift wrote an open letter to Tennessee Senator Lamar Alexander urging him to defend LGBTQ rights and support the Equality Act. Watch her performance of “Shake It Off” at the Stonewall Inn below; the event was co-hosted by Diva Jackie Dupree and also featured performances by Sara Bareilles, Gavin Creel, Lea DeLaria, VINCINT, and more.

Taylor surprising the crowd at the Stonewall Inn in NYC!#Taylorswift pic.twitter.com/UeWeQSPUBO — swift (@swiftlovertour) June 15, 2019